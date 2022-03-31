Californians honor Cesar Chavez Day with community service

article

In honor of Cesar Chavez Day, communities across California on Thursday are participating in a day of community service.

That includes Martha's Kitchen in San Jose, where Mayor Sam Liccardo will be volunteering his time.

Liccardo will be distributing food to residents alongside volunteers at a kitchen very much connected to Chavez's legacy.

"Chavez famously fought for improved working and living conditions for farmworkers in the Central Valley, co-founded the United Farm Workers with Dolores Huerta," said Linda Beltran, Martha’s kitchen operations manager. "He championed the efforts of the agricultural workers, bringing recognition and appreciation for the people who pick the food that ends up on family tables across this country. Of course some of those fresh fruits and vegetables go to soup kitchens like this one."

Martha's Kitchen provides close to 10,000 meals and 25,000 pounds of groceries every month to those in need.

Other cities are participating in honoring Chavez, too.

"What he did is not something that was resolved and in the past, but is still an ongoing thing," said Ruby Rose Amezcua, a Tamalpais High School student in San Rafael. "It’s something we need to be more aware of."

Ruby, along with other juniors and seniors marched Wednesday along the same route Chavez walked in 1970, in solidarity with typographers who were on strike at that time from the Marin Independent Journal.

Thursday would have been Cesar Chavez's 95th birthday.