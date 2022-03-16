Californians may get $400 gas rebate

California Democratic assemblymembers announced Wednesday that they are proposing a $400 rebate for taxpayers due to the rising gas prices.

Assemblymembers are proposing that the state use $9 billion of the state's budget surplus to provide the rebate.

The rebate would cover the current 51.1 cent per gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon gas tank.

"Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help," said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. "We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets."

Advertisement

Every Californian who files taxes would receive a rebate—including those who don’t own or drive a car—because all Californians have seen an increase in living expenses.