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California's Aisha Wahab is 1st Afghan American sworn into Congress

By
KTVU FOX 2
Politics
Updated September 3, 2026 6:32 AM PDT Published September 3, 2026 6:25 AM PDT
Aisha Wahab first Afghan American sworn into Congress
Aisha Wahab first Afghan American sworn into Congress

Aisha Wahab first Afghan American sworn into Congress

Aisha Wahab is sworn in as the first Afghan American to serve in Congress The former state senator fills in remaining term of former Rep. Eric Swalwell. 

The Brief

    • Former California Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress.
    • Wahab, 39, is filling the seat vacated by former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who resigned in April amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment.
    • Wahab defeated BART Board Director Melissa Hernandez. The two candidates will face off once again this November for a full two-year term.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former California Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress.

Wahab fills Swalwell's seat

What we know:

RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell
RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell

RAW: Video at SFO shows FBI confronting Eric Swalwell

Newly obtained video footage shows the moment former Congressman Eric Swalwell was confronted by federal agents at San Francisco International Airport. This is the raw footage from SFO. 

Wahab, 39, is filling the 14th District seat vacated by former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who resigned in April amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. 

Wahab, who got her political start on the Hayward City Council before getting elected to the state Senate, stated her primary focus in Congress will be on addressing the needs of vulnerable populations.

Wahab is a former foster youth who holds a doctorate in social work from the University of Southern California.

"These are our people," Wahab said during her address. "If we choose common purpose over division and people over politics, we can make the promise of America real again, because the American dream does not belong Republicans or Democrats. It belongs to every American who believes that tomorrow can be better."

November election face-off

What's next:

To represent the East Bay district, Wahab defeated BART Board Director Melissa Hernandez. 

The two candidates will face off once again this November for a full two-year term.

Former State Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress. Sept. 2, 2026

The Source: The information for this story comes from Aisha Wahab's bio and swearing-in ceremony. 

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