California's Aisha Wahab is 1st Afghan American sworn into Congress

The Brief Former California Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress. Wahab, 39, is filling the seat vacated by former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who resigned in April amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Wahab defeated BART Board Director Melissa Hernandez. The two candidates will face off once again this November for a full two-year term.



Former California Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress.

Wahab fills Swalwell's seat

What we know:

Wahab, 39, is filling the 14th District seat vacated by former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), who resigned in April amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Wahab, who got her political start on the Hayward City Council before getting elected to the state Senate, stated her primary focus in Congress will be on addressing the needs of vulnerable populations.

Wahab is a former foster youth who holds a doctorate in social work from the University of Southern California.

"These are our people," Wahab said during her address. "If we choose common purpose over division and people over politics, we can make the promise of America real again, because the American dream does not belong Republicans or Democrats. It belongs to every American who believes that tomorrow can be better."

November election face-off

What's next:

To represent the East Bay district, Wahab defeated BART Board Director Melissa Hernandez.

The two candidates will face off once again this November for a full two-year term.

Former State Senator Aisha Wahab was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, officially becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress. Sept. 2, 2026