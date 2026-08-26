Jed York prostitution-sting arrest seen on police body-camera footage

The Brief New video obtained by TMZ shows San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York's prostitution-sting arrest in Ohio. York, was arrested on Sunday at a trailer park in East Palestine. The NFL owner seems surprised in the video and says he was "just driving" when police question him. They found a large sum of cash in his possession.



New police body-camera video of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York being arrested on Sunday morning at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio, shows York being placed in handcuffs.

What we know:

The video was obtained from the police department by TMZ. York was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution.

In the video, York still wearing his wedding ring, clad in a Yankees T-shirt and gray shorts, seems surprised that he's being arrested. He filed for divorce earlier this year.

When asked by police what he is doing in the area, York says that he's, "Just driving." They ask if he's meeting anybody. York says "no." Police ask if the vehicle he's driving is a rental car, to which York answers, "yeah."

Officers are shown searching the vehicle and find several hundred dollars in cash.

York would later plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools. He has been credited with time served and fined $1,150.

What's next:

According to ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing York's arrest to see if the league's personal conduct policy was violated, meaning York could face punishment.

The Source The information in this story was provided by body-camera footage of Jed York's arrest obtained by TMZ from the East Palestine Police Department.