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Jed York prostitution-sting arrest seen on police body-camera footage

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco 49ers
Published August 26, 2026 6:20 PM PDT
Published August 26, 2026 6:20 PM PDT
Jed York prostitution-sting arrest seen on police body-camera footage
Jed York prostitution-sting arrest seen on police body-camera footage

Jed York prostitution-sting arrest seen on police body-camera footage

New body-cam footage of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed Yorks arrest was obtained by TMZ, courtesy the East Palestine Police Department. York was caught up in a prostitution sting in Ohio. ESPN says the NFL will review this case to see if the leagues personal conduct policy was violated. (Video from TMZ courtesy East Palestine Police Department.)

The Brief

    • New video obtained by TMZ shows San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York's prostitution-sting arrest in Ohio.
    • York, was arrested on Sunday at a trailer park in East Palestine.
    • The NFL owner seems surprised in the video and says he was "just driving" when police question him. They found a large sum of cash in his possession.

OAKLAND, Calif. - New police body-camera video of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York being arrested on Sunday morning at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio, shows York being placed in handcuffs. 

What we know:

The video was obtained from the police department by TMZ. York was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution

In the video, York still wearing his wedding ring, clad in a Yankees T-shirt and gray shorts, seems surprised that he's being arrested. He filed for divorce earlier this year. 

When asked by police what he is doing in the area, York says that he's, "Just driving." They ask if he's meeting anybody. York says "no." Police ask if the vehicle he's driving is a rental car, to which York answers, "yeah." 

Officers are shown searching the vehicle and find several hundred dollars in cash. 

York would later plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools. He has been credited with time served and fined $1,150. 

What's next:

According to ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing York's arrest to see if the league's personal conduct policy was violated, meaning York could face punishment. 

The Source 

  • The information in this story was provided by body-camera footage of Jed York's arrest obtained by TMZ from the East Palestine Police Department. 

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49ers owner Jed York arrested in Ohio
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49ers owner Jed York arrested in Ohio

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was arrested Sunday in Ohio on initial charges of engaging in prostitution - a charge that was later reduced, court records show.

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