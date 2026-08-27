Meet the 47-year-old pastor playing football for San Jose City College

The Brief A 47-year-old local pastor is pursuing a lifelong dream by playing college football for San Jose City College. Teammates and coaches were initially skeptical of Justin Buzzard before he earned their respect through his daily dedication on and off the field. The San Jose City College Jaguars open their season at home against College of the Redwoods.



As college football season kicks off, all eyes are turning to the players who might be the next big stars. But for 47-year-old Justin Buzzard, playing for San Jose City College is not so much about the future, but about following a dream.

Buzzard, who wears number 48, runs plays and takes hits just like any other player for the San Jose City College Jaguars. However, he stands apart from his teammates as a local pastor with a full-time job and three children of his own.

The journey began when Buzzard's son suggested the idea.

"My oldest son was the one who had the thought of 'Dad, what if you went out and did this and played college football' and I thought that was ridiculous," Buzzard said. "I was not going to think about it at all. It started to stir in me – what if I actually went for this, and gave it a shot, and did it? And here I am."

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San Jose City College player earns respect

Local perspective:

Like all of his teammates, Buzzard must maintain the required course load and complete his classes. He previously played only one season of college football due to an injury, but later in life realized he still wanted to complete his dream "because football is fun."

His arrival initially drew skepticism from younger players. Defensive lineman Angel Benavidez admitted he first thought Buzzard was just a parent helping recruit his son.

"Then come to find out day by day he kept coming more and more, and the next thing you know he is gearing up, and he is in our locker room," Benavidez said. "College football is definitely a commitment so one thing I respect is Justin Buzzard coming out every day, you know ready to learn, willing to put in the work. Just like the rest of us."

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Head coach Jim Winkler offers a chance

The backstory:

The opportunity began when Buzzard approached the coaching staff at a high school recruiting event. SJCC Head Coach Jim Winkler gave him a shot, initially thinking it started off more as a joke before realizing Buzzard was fully committed.

Winkler believes Buzzard's dedication provides a valuable lesson for the rest of the roster.

"So one of the things I talk to the young guys about is 'don't have any regrets. Give it everything you have got and let's see where the chips fall,'" Winkler said. "And I think maybe he had some regrets and now has a chance to come back and do it."

Buzzard views his journey through a simple message he shares with anyone considering pursuing their own dreams: "risk or rust."

"I think you are either taking risks in life and moving forward into new territory or you are rusting, you are staying stagnant, you are staying the same," Buzzard said. "'Don't just stay on the sidelines rusting and I think a lot of people as they get older they do that."

The San Jose City College Jaguars open their season at home against College of the Redwoods.