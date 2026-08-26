Oakland stabbing spree suspect had prior attacks, parole violations

The Brief Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 34, is accused of fatally stabbing Gonzalo Lopez and wounding four others during a series of apparently random attacks in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood. Court records show Rodriguez had a prior stabbing conviction, mental health concerns and multiple parole violations after his 2023 release from prison. A parole agent warned last year that Rodriguez’s escalating behavior posed a significant threat to the community, according to court records.



The man arrested in a series of random stabbings in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has been identified.

The suspect is Jose Jesus Rodriguez, 34.

Rodriguez, who is unhoused, has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records. The records also indicate he has mental health issues and was sent to prison following a previous stabbing spree in 2019.

He now faces murder and assault charges in the fatal stabbing of Gonzalo Lopez, 58, at Cesar Chavez Park, as well as other attacks that injured four people Monday night.

"That was very, very scary," Oakland resident Moe Hassan said near the site of two of the stabbings. "We need to get a hold on it. Mental health is very strong in Oakland, and it’s like more and more every day."

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Questions over parole supervision and mental health

What they're saying:

Legal analyst Steven Clark said authorities should review Rodriguez’s mental health history and parole supervision.

Clark said questions will likely be raised about whether more could have been done before the deadly stabbing.

"It’s understandable why the community may feel that the pendulum has swung too far in favor of the defendant instead of public safety when you see a case like this," Clark said.

Oakland police said that after the fatal stabbing, Rodriguez stabbed an unhoused man at a gas station near 38th Avenue and San Leandro Street; a man riding on the back of a scooter near 39th Avenue and International Boulevard; a woman near the same intersection after she tried to escape by walking into the street; and another victim at the Fruitvale BART station.

Previous stabbing spree led to prison

The backstory:

In 2019, police said Rodriguez stabbed an Uber driver and a garbage collector, leading to his imprisonment. He was released on supervised parole in 2023 but failed to find work and racked up at least six parole violations, court records show.

Authorities said Rodriguez once headbutted an Oakland police officer and tried to bite off the officer’s ear. Court records also state that he swung a wooden board at two people "like an axe."

In a report last year, a parole agent wrote: "There are no programs to appropriately address Rodriguez’s escalating behavior. Rodriguez’s recent behavior poses a significant threat to the community."

KTVU contacted the parole agent, who said he was unaware of the latest stabbing spree and ended the call after being asked about Rodriguez.

Israel Ramos, who works at a barbershop near 39th Avenue and International Boulevard, said he was also troubled by the apparent randomness of the attacks.

"It can happen at any time, any moment in Oakland," Ramos said. "You just don’t know what can happen. I feel sorry for the family."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan