California's coronavirus death toll rises to 4

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in California rose to 4 after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic over the virus.

Los Angeles County public health officials announced the state's latest death related to the virus on Wednesday. The case marks the first death reported in LA County.

A woman over the age of 60 died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. The woman, who has not been publically identified, was visiting friends and had underlying health conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and her friends and we’re really sorry to be making this announcement today,” Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters Wednesday.

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

The woman reportedly had extensive travel over the past month including a long layover in South Korea.

In Northern California, three people have died after contracting COVID-19. The first death was reported on Mar. 4 of a 71-year-old Placer County man with underly health conditions. He had recently returned from a trip on the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship.

Advertisement

Then three days later, on Mar. 9, Santa Clara County Public Health officials confirmed that a woman in her 60s died after being hospitalized for several weeks due to the virus. Health officials are still trying to determine how she caught the virus. She had international travel history or contact with someone already infected.

Tuesday night, public health officials in Sacramento County said a resident in her 90s died of complications with COVID-19. The woman stayed at an assisted living facility and had an underlying health condition.