California's governor stops at Oakland's Beastmode Barbershop, pizza parlor

California's governor on Thursday stopped by Oakland businesses to show the public that the economy is "roaring back" after 15 months of coronavirus-inspired closed doors and empty buildings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom chatted with people at Graffiti Pizza and Beastmode Barbershop, which is co-owned by NFL star Marshawn Lynch, both on Washington Street in downtown Oakland. He even tried his hand at boxing a pizza and took a bite in front of the crowd.

An employee there told the governor that the past year has been rough but at least they didn't have to close.

Mayor Libby Schaaf, Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan and state Sen. Nancy Skinner both were also part of the tour.

Earlier this week, Newsom was in Los Angeles, giving away Six Flags tickets and $1.5 million prizes to vaccinated Californians.

Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and state Sen. Nancy Skinner to show that businesses are "roaring back." June 17, 2021

Newsom’s "California Comeback Plan" doubles down on support for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, investing an additional $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief grants – bringing the total to $4 billion, his office said.

Earlier this year, Newsom also created a $6.2 billion tax cut for businesses – the largest state small business tax cut in history.

