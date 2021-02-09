California's largest mass vaccination site opens at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

article

California's largest vaccination site opened on Tuesday at Levi's Stadium, which is normally the 80,000-seat home of the 49ers in Santa Clara.

It's now the fourth mass vaccination site in Santa Clara County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was honored to be at the grand opening of the site, following the unveiling of a mass vaccination site in San Diego County the day before.

He also shared some good news: California's coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 in a day for the first time in months and the 7-day positivity rate dropped to 4.8% from 14%.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said that while it's important to have a "big and mighty" vaccination site, it's also crucial to have easy-to-access, smaller community clinics as well. She emphasized that counties must be creative and if residents can't come to a site, healthcare officials must figure out ways to get the vaccine to those who can't easily drive or walk to a site.

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra said that he loved the specific location of the site, the "focus on equity" and the drive to "create access for everyone in the valley" to get vaccinated.

The Santa Clara County Department of Health will oversee operations. They say vaccinations will take place inside the stadium, and cater towards people who are busy during the day but free in the evening hours.

But they’re also looking at ways to set-up a drive-thru line for speedier delivery.

Initially, 5,000 vaccinations per day, for those 65 and older will be administered beginning Tuesday afternoon.

But the plan is to ramp up to 15,000 a day.

"That is an extraordinary challenge," said San Jose State University biotechnologist Dr. Mark Schwartz. "And I’m not sure that when we started we really understood the magnitude and the challenge of getting the vaccine to the right places with the skill people need to administer the vaccine and monitor the patients. And record it. And do all this in a timely manner. And I think we just realized we open the flood gates. We can’t do it with a laser pointer. We have to open the flood gates."

The fly in the ointment is the supply of vaccine, which continues to be a problem.

Officials said they hope more would be on the way, citing a ramped up production of vaccines from various manufacturers, as well as a presidential promise to give an extra 20% to all the states.

KTVU staff contributed to this report.