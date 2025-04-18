Expand / Collapse search

California's most 'wish-listed' Airbnb

Published  April 18, 2025
Sonoma County
The Spectacular Spyglass Treehouse in Occidental, Calif.

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. - California's most "wish-listed" Airbnb is in Sonoma County, in a city with about 1,200 residents.

The listing is the "Spectacular Spyglass Treehouse" in Occidental, a one-bedroom "magical" getaway in the redwood forest that features an infrared sauna and cedar hot tub and costs about $850 a night with tax. 

The property has more than 200 reviews, most of them glowing. One man named David wrote, "Words do not do this place justice. I thought it would be hard to live up to all the amazing reviews and pictures, but somehow it exceeded it." 

The coveted ranking is according to Airbnb, which determined its own "most wish-listed" properties by state. 

The rental company sought to find unique rentals, including a mountaintop yurt near Yellowstone in Montana and a helicopter turned into a two-bedroom accomodation in the Withlacoochee State Forest in Florida. 

