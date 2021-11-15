California's top fire official retiring after historic wildfire seasons

California's top wildfire official reportedly announced his retirement in an email to colleagues on Monday.

According to Capital Public Radio reporter Scott Todd, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter plans to leave his post on Dec. 10, after leading the state through two historic wildfire seasons.

"I will be returning to San Diego to focus on family, aging parents, and self," Porter said in the email. Adding hat "a piece of my heart is and will always be with CAL FIRE.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Porter to the position in January of 2019, not long after California's deadliest fire--- the Camp Fire that killed 80.



"Chief Porter has seen the state through unprecedented wildfire challenges over the past three years, and Californians are fortunate to have had his steadfast leadership guiding our preparedness, response and recovery efforts," Newsom wrote in a statement.

