California's two largest fires are nearly neck-and-neck in size

The LNU Lightning Complex fires in the North Bay on Thursday stood at just about the same size as the SCU fires raging in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

Cal Fire said the LNU fires had scorched about 366,800 acres of land compared to the SCU fires, which had scorched 368,670 acres. Crews had contained 35% of the LNU fires and 33% of the SCU fires.

Both fires are listed as California's largest complex of fires, which were sparked 12 days ago because of lightning strikes across the state.

The LNU fires continued to threaten 30,000 structures, and already, the blazes have damaged or destroyed nearly 1,300 buildings. Five people have died in these complex of fires that encompass Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties.

LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX INCIDENT UPDATE 8/26/20 7PM

Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting continues to challenge firefighting efforts. The Hennessey and Walbridge Fires continue to make runs in several directions, impacting surrounding communities.

Napa County and Lake County:

Hennessey Fire (Merged Fires - Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan, Round): Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, California. The fire is currently 303,155 acres and 33% contained.

Sonoma County:

Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts): West of Healdsburg. The fire is currently 55,353 acres and 19% contained.

Meyers Fire: North of Jenner. The fire is currently 2,360 acres and 97% contained.

EAST ZONE (NAPA COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Evacuation Order:

Napa County:

OES Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/353/Emergency-Services

Evac Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=182

Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540

https://www.countyofnapa.org/2966/19746/LNU-Wildfires

Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)

Wragg Canyon

Markley Cove

Pleasure Cove

Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners(SR128/121 intersection) and Longhorn Ridge Road

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)

Steel Canyon Road

Community of Berryessa Highlands

Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy 128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line

Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road

Community of Berryessa Pines

Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville

Atlas Peak Road from 3683 Atlas Peak Road (Circle R Ranch) to the dead end

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road

Community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley

Community of Angwin

Pacific Union College

All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads

Pope Valley Cross

Hardin

Aetna Springs Road

James Creek Road

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa

Snell Valley Road

Stagecoach Road

Community of Berryessa Estates

Crystal Springs Road

Glass Mountain Road

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line

Old Lawley Toll Road

Palisades Road

Evacuation Warning:

Silverado Trail south from Rosedale Road to Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) to include the areas of Fawn Park, Madrone Knolls, Meadowood, Howell Mountain Road including roads off of Howell Mountain Road up to and including Conn Valley Road, Taplin Road, Rutherford Hill Road, and Long Ranch Road. (Crystal Springs Road and Glass Mountain Road are still under an Evacuation Order)

Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) will be placed under the Evacuation Warning up to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)

Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to 3683 Atlas Peak Road.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) to Longhorn Ridge Road, to include the Circle Oaks sub-division, along with the communities of Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley to the Napa/Solano County line This will include Wooden Valley Road, Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley Road, and all connecting roads.

EAST ZONE Napa County Evacuation Center:

Crosswalk Community Church

2590 First Street

Napa, CA 94558

EAST ZONE Napa County Road Closures:

SR-121 at Circle Oaks – closed East bound

SR-128 at Napa/Solano County Line - No traffic West bound

Butts Canyon Rd at Guenoc

SR-128 at Silverado Trail.

Atlas Peak Rd at Circle R Ranch

Howell Mountain Road

Deer Park is closed at Silverado Trail

Glass Mountain Road and Silverado Trail

Crystal Springs at Silverado Trail

EAST ZONE Napa County Animal Evacuation Center:

Napa County Animal Shelter: 942 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559

Valley Brook Equestrian Center: 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses

Napa Valley Horseman's Association: 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses

Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants

EAST ZONE (LAKE COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Lake County:

https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/

Evacuation Map: HERE

OES Contact:

(707) 262-4090

Sign Up for Lake County Alerts:

https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729003#/signup

If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) listed below.

Evacuation Orders:

Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas

North of Butts Canyon

South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Hwy 29

West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area

East of Hwy 29

North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)

St. Helena Creek Rd

South of Butts Canyon Rd.

Lower Lake Area (South)

East of Hwy. 29

South of Morgan Valley Rd.

West of Lake / Napa County line

North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)

North of Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20

South of Hwy. 20

West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines

Evacuation Warnings:

Middletown Area

West of Hwy. 29

North and East of Lake / Napa

South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Lower Lake Area

East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.

South and west of Hwy. 29

North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

East Lake County Area

East of Old Long Valley Rd. / New Long Valley Rd, extending north to the Lake / Colusa County Line

North of Highway 20

South and West of Lake / Colusa County line

EAST ZONE Lake County Evacuation Center(s) and/or Temporary Evacuation Point(s):

Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Lower Lake

Morgan Valley Road EB @ Sky High Ridge Rd

Spruce Grove Road (North) EB @ SR 29

Clayton Creek Road EB @ SR 29

Hofacker Lane EB @ SR 29

Lake Ridge Road NB @ Morgan Valley Rd

A Street EB @ SR 29

Hidden Valley Lake

Spruce Grove Road (South) EB @ SR 29

Hartman Road EB @ SR 29

Grange Road EB @ SR 29

Middletown

Butts Canyon Road EB @ SR 29

EAST ZONE (YOLO COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Evacuation Order

Zone 1

Zone 2

Evacuation Warning

Zone 3

EAST ZONE (SOLANO COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

All areas within Solano County, West of the Napa County Line, South of the Yolo County Line within the burn area is still under an Evacuation Order.

Foothill Road westbound @ Auburn Way

Cherry Glen Road westbound @ Lyon Road

Lyon Road southbound @ Cherry Glen

Pleasants Valley Road southbound @ SR-128

Pleasants Valley Road northbound @ Cherry Glenn Rd

Lyon Road northbound @ Rollingwood Dr

Gibson Canyon Road southbound @ Cantelow Rd

Cantelow Rd westbound @ Gibson Canyon Rd

Gibson Canyon Road N northbound @ Solar Hills Drive

Putah Creek Rd westbound @ 3851 Putah Creek Road

Peaceful Glen Rd westbound @ Olivas Lane

Vaca Valley Rd E westbound @ Bucktown Lane

Bucktown Lane northbound @ Vaca Valley Rd E

WEST ZONE (SONOMA COUNTY) EVACUATION & ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Sonoma County:

socoemergency.org

Residents and visitors can dial 2-1-1

You can also view an interactive evacuation map here

Livestock 707-234-7193.

Evacuation Order:

Evacuation Zone - 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South Skaggs Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D5

East of Armstrong Woods Road

North of the Russian River

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line.

Evacuation Zone - 2E1

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of McCray Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E2:

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E4:

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Warning:

Evacuation Zone - 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Temporary Evacuation Point

Santa Rosa Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd, South Petaluma, CA 94952

Road Closures:

22303 Skaggs Springs Road @ Anvil Ranch

Dry Creek Road @ Dutcher Creek Road

Dry Creek Road @ Yoakim Bridge Road

Dry Creek Road @ Lambert Bridge Road

Westside Road @ Hendricks Street

Wohler Road @ Eastside Road

Damages and Losses

Confirmed Damage to Property, Injuries, and Fatalities

272 Structures Damaged

Residential, Commercial and Other

1,080 Structures Destroyed

Residential, Commercial and Other

4 Injuries

Confirmed Fire Personnel and Civilian Injuries

5 Fatalities

Confirmed Fire Personnel and Civilian Fatalities

Cooperators & Personnel

CAL FIRE often partners with other agencies during extended emergency incidents.

3 Agencies

Partner Federal, State and Local Agencies

2292 Personnel

Total Fire Personnel Assigned

24 Crews

Number of Crews Assigned

Contact Information

Public Information Line

707-967-4207

Media Line

925-817-9868

Agency Information

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit

https://twitter.com/CALFIRELNU

Cooperating Agencies: Napa County Fire Department, Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Sonoma County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Lake County Sheriff, Yolo County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Napa County Office of Emergency Services, Pacific Gas and Electric, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corp, Calistoga City, Vacaville City, Winters City, Fairfield, National Guard, Multiple Sonoma County Fire Agencie

Sonoma County Sheriff

https://twitter.com/sonomasheriff?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Resources Assigned

CAL FIRE owns and operates over 3,000 fire and emergency response and resource protection vehicles. In support of its ground forces, the CAL FIRE emergency response air program includes 23 Grumman S-2T 1,200 gallon airtankers, 11 UH-1H Super Huey helicopters, and 14 OV-10A airtactical. From 13 air attack and nine helitack bases located statewide, aircraft can reach most fires within 20 minutes.

13 Helicopters

292 Engines

68 Dozers

68 Water Tenders

News Releases

LNU Lightning Complex MAP (002) (5211kb PDF)

