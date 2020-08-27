California's two largest fires are nearly neck-and-neck in size
SONOMA, Calif. - The LNU Lightning Complex fires in the North Bay on Thursday stood at just about the same size as the SCU fires raging in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.
Cal Fire said the LNU fires had scorched about 366,800 acres of land compared to the SCU fires, which had scorched 368,670 acres. Crews had contained 35% of the LNU fires and 33% of the SCU fires.
Both fires are listed as California's largest complex of fires, which were sparked 12 days ago because of lightning strikes across the state.
The LNU fires continued to threaten 30,000 structures, and already, the blazes have damaged or destroyed nearly 1,300 buildings. Five people have died in these complex of fires that encompass Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties.
LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX INCIDENT UPDATE 8/26/20 7PM
Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting continues to challenge firefighting efforts. The Hennessey and Walbridge Fires continue to make runs in several directions, impacting surrounding communities.
Napa County and Lake County:
Hennessey Fire (Merged Fires - Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan, Round): Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, California. The fire is currently 303,155 acres and 33% contained.
Sonoma County:
Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts): West of Healdsburg. The fire is currently 55,353 acres and 19% contained.
Meyers Fire: North of Jenner. The fire is currently 2,360 acres and 97% contained.
EAST ZONE (NAPA COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
Evacuation Order:
Napa County:
OES Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/353/Emergency-Services
Evac Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=182
Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540
https://www.countyofnapa.org/2966/19746/LNU-Wildfires
Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)
Wragg Canyon
Markley Cove
Pleasure Cove
Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners(SR128/121 intersection) and Longhorn Ridge Road
Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)
Steel Canyon Road
Community of Berryessa Highlands
Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads
Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy 128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line
Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road
Community of Berryessa Pines
Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville
Atlas Peak Road from 3683 Atlas Peak Road (Circle R Ranch) to the dead end
Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road
Community of Deer Park
St. Helena Hospital
Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley
Community of Angwin
Pacific Union College
All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads
Pope Valley Cross
Hardin
Aetna Springs Road
James Creek Road
All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa
Snell Valley Road
Stagecoach Road
Community of Berryessa Estates
Crystal Springs Road
Glass Mountain Road
Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line
Old Lawley Toll Road
Palisades Road
Evacuation Warning:
Silverado Trail south from Rosedale Road to Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) to include the areas of Fawn Park, Madrone Knolls, Meadowood, Howell Mountain Road including roads off of Howell Mountain Road up to and including Conn Valley Road, Taplin Road, Rutherford Hill Road, and Long Ranch Road. (Crystal Springs Road and Glass Mountain Road are still under an Evacuation Order)
Highway 128 (Sage Canyon Road) will be placed under the Evacuation Warning up to Chiles Pope Valley Road.
Soda Canyon from Loma Vista to 3700 Soda Canyon Road (Dead End)
Atlas Peak from 2462 Atlas Peak Road (Bubbling Wells Pet Cemetery) to 3683 Atlas Peak Road.
Highway 121 (Monticello Road) to Longhorn Ridge Road, to include the Circle Oaks sub-division, along with the communities of Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley to the Napa/Solano County line This will include Wooden Valley Road, Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley Road, and all connecting roads.
EAST ZONE Napa County Evacuation Center:
Crosswalk Community Church
2590 First Street
Napa, CA 94558
EAST ZONE Napa County Road Closures:
SR-121 at Circle Oaks – closed East bound
SR-128 at Napa/Solano County Line - No traffic West bound
Butts Canyon Rd at Guenoc
SR-128 at Silverado Trail.
Atlas Peak Rd at Circle R Ranch
Howell Mountain Road
Deer Park is closed at Silverado Trail
Glass Mountain Road and Silverado Trail
Crystal Springs at Silverado Trail
EAST ZONE Napa County Animal Evacuation Center:
Napa County Animal Shelter: 942 Hartle Court, Napa, CA 94559
Valley Brook Equestrian Center: 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses
Napa Valley Horseman's Association: 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses
Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants
EAST ZONE (LAKE COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
Lake County:
https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/
Evacuation Map: HERE
OES Contact:
(707) 262-4090
Sign Up for Lake County Alerts:
https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729003#/signup
If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) listed below.
Evacuation Orders:
Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas
North of Butts Canyon
South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.
East of Hwy 29
West of Lake / Napa County line
East of Middletown Area
East of Hwy 29
North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)
St. Helena Creek Rd
South of Butts Canyon Rd.
Lower Lake Area (South)
East of Hwy. 29
South of Morgan Valley Rd.
West of Lake / Napa County line
North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)
North of Morgan Valley Rd.
East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20
South of Hwy. 20
West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines
Evacuation Warnings:
Middletown Area
West of Hwy. 29
North and East of Lake / Napa
South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.
Lower Lake Area
East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.
South and west of Hwy. 29
North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.
East Lake County Area
East of Old Long Valley Rd. / New Long Valley Rd, extending north to the Lake / Colusa County Line
North of Highway 20
South and West of Lake / Colusa County line
EAST ZONE Lake County Evacuation Center(s) and/or Temporary Evacuation Point(s):
Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP)
Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA
Lower Lake
Morgan Valley Road EB @ Sky High Ridge Rd
Spruce Grove Road (North) EB @ SR 29
Clayton Creek Road EB @ SR 29
Hofacker Lane EB @ SR 29
Lake Ridge Road NB @ Morgan Valley Rd
A Street EB @ SR 29
Hidden Valley Lake
Spruce Grove Road (South) EB @ SR 29
Hartman Road EB @ SR 29
Grange Road EB @ SR 29
Middletown
Butts Canyon Road EB @ SR 29
EAST ZONE (YOLO COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
Evacuation Order
Zone 1
Zone 2
Evacuation Warning
Zone 3
EAST ZONE (SOLANO COUNTY) EVACUATION AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
All areas within Solano County, West of the Napa County Line, South of the Yolo County Line within the burn area is still under an Evacuation Order.
Foothill Road westbound @ Auburn Way
Cherry Glen Road westbound @ Lyon Road
Lyon Road southbound @ Cherry Glen
Pleasants Valley Road southbound @ SR-128
Pleasants Valley Road northbound @ Cherry Glenn Rd
Lyon Road northbound @ Rollingwood Dr
Gibson Canyon Road southbound @ Cantelow Rd
Cantelow Rd westbound @ Gibson Canyon Rd
Gibson Canyon Road N northbound @ Solar Hills Drive
Putah Creek Rd westbound @ 3851 Putah Creek Road
Peaceful Glen Rd westbound @ Olivas Lane
Vaca Valley Rd E westbound @ Bucktown Lane
Bucktown Lane northbound @ Vaca Valley Rd E
WEST ZONE (SONOMA COUNTY) EVACUATION & ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
Sonoma County:
Residents and visitors can dial 2-1-1
You can also view an interactive evacuation map here
Livestock 707-234-7193.
Evacuation Order:
Evacuation Zone - 1B3
East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge
North of Old Cazadero Road
West of King Ridge Road
South Skaggs Springs Road
Evacuation Zone - 1D5
East of Armstrong Woods Road
North of the Russian River
West of Westside Road
South of Sweetwater Springs Road
Evacuation Zone - 2A3
North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma
Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line.
Evacuation Zone - 2E1
South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road
West of McCray Road
East of Wallace Creek Road
Evacuation Zone - 2E2:
South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
North of Chemise Road
West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
East of Wallace Creek Road
Evacuation Zone - 2E3
South of Chemise Road
North of Westside Road
West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)
East of Wallace Creek Road
Evacuation Zone - 2E4:
South of Palmer Creek Road
North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road
East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)
Evacuation Warning:
Evacuation Zone - 2A2
North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County
West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128
South of the Mendocino County line
Temporary Evacuation Point
Santa Rosa Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Petaluma Veterans Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd, South Petaluma, CA 94952
Road Closures:
22303 Skaggs Springs Road @ Anvil Ranch
Dry Creek Road @ Dutcher Creek Road
Dry Creek Road @ Yoakim Bridge Road
Dry Creek Road @ Lambert Bridge Road
Westside Road @ Hendricks Street
Wohler Road @ Eastside Road
Damages and Losses
Confirmed Damage to Property, Injuries, and Fatalities
272 Structures Damaged
Residential, Commercial and Other
1,080 Structures Destroyed
Residential, Commercial and Other
4 Injuries
Confirmed Fire Personnel and Civilian Injuries
5 Fatalities
Confirmed Fire Personnel and Civilian Fatalities
Cooperators & Personnel
CAL FIRE often partners with other agencies during extended emergency incidents.
3 Agencies
Partner Federal, State and Local Agencies
2292 Personnel
Total Fire Personnel Assigned
24 Crews
Number of Crews Assigned
Contact Information
Public Information Line
707-967-4207
Media Line
925-817-9868
Agency Information
CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit
https://twitter.com/CALFIRELNU
Cooperating Agencies: Napa County Fire Department, Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Sonoma County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Lake County Sheriff, Yolo County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Napa County Office of Emergency Services, Pacific Gas and Electric, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corp, Calistoga City, Vacaville City, Winters City, Fairfield, National Guard, Multiple Sonoma County Fire Agencie
Sonoma County Sheriff
https://twitter.com/sonomasheriff?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Resources Assigned
CAL FIRE owns and operates over 3,000 fire and emergency response and resource protection vehicles. In support of its ground forces, the CAL FIRE emergency response air program includes 23 Grumman S-2T 1,200 gallon airtankers, 11 UH-1H Super Huey helicopters, and 14 OV-10A airtactical. From 13 air attack and nine helitack bases located statewide, aircraft can reach most fires within 20 minutes.
13 Helicopters
292 Engines
68 Dozers
68 Water Tenders
News Releases
LNU Lightning Complex MAP (002) (5211kb PDF)
