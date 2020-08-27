After more than a week of evacuations, some Solano County residents may move back home

article

After 12 days of wildfires raging near their neighborhoods and schools, some evacuated Solano County residents are now allowed to return home as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is more than 30% contained, officials said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to get everyone back to their homes and property in a safe and orderly manner,” Tom Ferrara, Solano County Sheriff said in a statement. “We understand there may be hiccups along the way – and we want to make things as smooth as possible for everyone involved – and we greatly appreciate your patience.”

The first phase will include residents who live in the areas west of Interstate 80 from Lyon Road to Vaca Valley Road , including Vaca Valley Road. Gates Canyon Road will remain closed. As of Thursday morning, residents were already moving back into their homes.

Residents will first need to stop by the county’s re-entry center, located at the Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Road in Vacaville, before returning home.

They will need a valid form of ID or proof of residency, including a driver’s license, car registration or a utility bill. Anyone who cannot show proof of residency will still be helped, the process may just take a little longer, officials said.

Because of road damage, falling trees and ongoing utility work, the following roads will remain closed until further notice, including, Gates Canyon Road, Mix Canyon Road, Blue Ridge Road, Cantelow Road from Pleasants Valley Road to English Hills Road and Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak Lane to Quail Canyon Road.