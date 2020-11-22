Expand / Collapse search

Calistoga organizations team up for free flu shots and food distribution

Calistoga
CALISTOGA, Calif. - A free drive-through food distribution and flu shot clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Calistoga Seventh-day Adventist Church 2102 Grant St. in Calistoga.

The event, hosted by Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health unit, Celebration Nation and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, will provide Thanksgiving food boxes, personal hygiene items, gift cards and hand sanitizer, along with flu shots.

The distribution is first-come, first-serve and all participants should wear a mask.