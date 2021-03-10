Calls for vaccination sites in Tenderloin, Treasure Island

Community leaders want health officials in San Francisco to open vaccination sites in the Tenderloin and Treasure Island, saying those neighborhoods are among the lowest on California's Healthy Places Index.

These are the only neighborhoods in The City that were not given priority under a new state plan for distributing vaccines.

The formula sets aside 40% of vaccines for communities most affected by COVID-19.

"Only 8% of residents on the island have been vaccinated, which puts it last of all San Francisco neighborhoods," Supervisor Matt Haney said.



Right now, neither of those San Francisco neighborhoods has a vaccine distribution site.

