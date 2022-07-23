Caltrain hits, kills person in Palo Alto

A northbound Caltrain struck and killed someone on the tracks on Saturday afternoon the transit agency said.

The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. near West Meadow Drive in Palo Alto. The crash involved train No. 253, which was traveling with about 200 passengers. According to Caltrain no injuries were reported on board.

The agency says train service in the area is currently stopped. They did not say when service would resume.

This is Caltrain’s sixth fatality this year.