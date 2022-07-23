1 dead after shooting during filming of music video in Fairfield

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a music video shoot in Fairfield on Friday.

Fairfield police say they received a call for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead the other was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers did not say if they are looking for a suspect or what may have led to the deadly shooting.

SEE ALSO: Hayward police investigate deadly stabbing



The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at ‪(707) 428-7600‬.