Caltrain launches full schedule of electrified train service this weekend

Caltrain's new electric transit service begins this weekend. A launch party for the fleet of electric trains is set for Saturday.

The new trains are described as cleaner, quieter and they will run on a more frequent schedule. During peak hours, the transit agency says they will run every 15 to 20 minutes. Weekend service expands to twice an hour. In addition, express trains can go from San Francisco to San Jose in less than an hour.

The new trains will feature wifi, power outlets, security cameras and an improved climate control system. There will also be more passenger storage space and baby-changing tables in the bathrooms.

You can celebrate ‘Electrification Day’ on Saturday – the first day of a fully electric train schedule.

The launch party includes free Caltrain rides and community celebrations featuring food trucks, games, giveaways, community performances, a photo booth and community booths. Saturday's event at the Palo Alto Station is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An event is planned for Sunday at the San Mateo Station from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can RSVP for Saturday's event here and for Sunday's event, click here.

There are other unique station activities planned throughout the weekend. These include live music and free coffee and pastries while supplies last.

South San Francisco Station features Erik Jekabson Jazz Quintet at 9 a.m. Belmont Station is scheduled to have Mister Softee Ice Cream from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. And Kona Ice will be served at Redwood City Station from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the electric trains was named in honor of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo this week as she nears the end of her final term in Congress. The transit agency said this will be the first trainset of the new electric fleet to be dedicated.

"Caltrain is lucky to have dedicated advocates like Congresswoman Eshoo in Washington, D.C. who understand the importance of public transportation," said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. "She has shown her commitment to this rail corridor time and time again, and we are proud to honor that commitment by making her name a permanent part of our railroad."

There is also a Caltrain Scavenger Hunt this weekend along the entire Caltrain corridor. The prizes include a mini Caltrain model, a Caltrain holiday sweater, t-shirts and a deck of Catltrain playing cards.