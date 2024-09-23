Caltrain service resumes at San Bruno, San Mateo after power outage

Caltrain's fleet of trains was stopped Monday afternoon due to a brief "power-related incident," the transit agency said.

Trains were being held at the San Mateo and San Bruno stations.

"At approximately 2:15, Caltrain experienced a power-related incident at San Mateo Station," Dan Lieberman, Caltrain public information officer, said in a statement. "Caltrain staff and emergency personnel have determined that the incident area is safe to proceed and have restored power to resume train movement."

Train traffic resumed as of 3:10 p.m.

The power outage came just days after Caltrain launched its electric trains. However, Lieberman said the power incident was not tied to the agency's infrastructure.

"It has been determined that the power outage is not related to any faults within Caltrain’s infrastructure or the new electric trains, but rather due to outside interference," he said.

On Saturday, the agency celebrated the launch of 15 zero-emission trains, equipped with digital display boards, security cameras and electrical outlets.

"Caltrain would like to remind members of the public that it is both extremely dangerous to interfere with overhead wires and a felony to maliciously damage or obstruct train tracks in the state of California," he went on to say.

Passengers saw delays of up to 60 minutes due to the incident.