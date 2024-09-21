Caltrain launches new electric trains, free rides all weekend

article

Saturday is the official launch of Caltrain's new electric trains, and you can ride them for free all weekend. The transit system is celebrating, with events in every city it serves.

"From now on, we’re an electric railroad," said Caltrain Public Information Officer Dan Lieberman.

There are 15 modern, sleek zero emission trains on the track now. They each have digital display boards, security cameras throughout the train, wifi, electrical outlets at every forward-facing seat, a car dedicated to bike storage and large bathrooms.

The trains are faster, cleaner, quieter and provide a more frequent service. The aim is for these new trains to transform the daily commute and make getting around the Bay Area more efficient and comfortable.

"It was just a nice calm environment, really clean, really nice, and really simple," said Nicolas Robles, who rode the train with a group of friends all from Santa Cruz.

The group said they're all fans of anything train-related and decided to come to San Francisco for the day just to ride the new electrical Caltrain.

"It just feels like we should have something like this. This is the most modern, wealthiest area in the world. We should have the highest quality of really anything, but transit especially, said Gavin Roth.

At one of the launch parties in South San Francisco Saturday morning, there was a plaza dedication to Karyl Matsumoto. During her time as the city's mayor and 23 years on city council, she pushed for transit enhancements. She's one of the leaders that helped make the electric trains happen.

"We’ve been working on this for a long time. It takes out emission, it’s just the way to go, and it's finally here," said Matsumoto.

If you're wondering what happens to the old diesel trains, they're looking for new homes and you can buy one.

"If you have a model train set and just need to perfect backdrop, we have just the thing in mind," said Lieberman.

There are two big community festivals to celebrate the launch. One is Saturday in Palo Alto from 2 to 6 p.m. The other is Sunday in San Mateo at the same time. There are small celebrations in other cities, listed here.