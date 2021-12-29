Caltrain strikes occupied vehicle on tracks in San Francisco

article

A Caltrain struck an occupied vehicle on the tracks in San Francisco on Wednesday, but officials say there are no reports of injuries.

The collision at 16th and 7th streets below the John Foran Freeway/Interstate 280 happened at 5:16 p.m., a Caltrain spokesperson said.

The train had just started its journey and was headed southbound. By 6:17 p.m. Caltrain said the train was headed back towards San Francisco rather than its intended destination.

Muni's Twitter account said the collision caused the 22 bus to reroute.

San Francisco police had arrived to the scene by 5:40 p.m. and the car appeared to be cleared from the tracks, according to transit officials. Caltrain said emergency personnel are at the scene and that the occupant of the vehicle declined medical attention from EMS. Approximately 24 passengers were aboard the train.

An investigation is underway and a track inspection will be conducted.

Caltrain Alert's Twitter account will update the delays from this collision.