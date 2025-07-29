Caltrans investigating alleged booze-filled retirement party with stripper

article

The Brief A Caltrans retirement party reportedly involved a stripper and alcohol and took place during work hours at the agency’s Monterey yard. KSBW was first to report the incident. "Caltrans takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness and is unwavering in holding those involved accountable," the state agency said.



Caltrans has launched an investigation into a reportedly booze-filled retirement party that included a stripper, all during work hours, at the agency’s Monterey facility, according to local outlets.

Wild on-duty retirement party

What we know:

KSBW first reported that the on-duty party took place at the Caltrans yard on Garden Road. The outlet said 10 employees involved received termination notices, and two others were issued suspension notices.

The shindig reportedly occurred during company hours and included a stripper, with employees allegedly throwing money at the entertainer, according to KSBW.

Caltrans investigating workplace incident

What they're saying:

Caltrans, a state agency funded by taxpayer dollars, would not confirm specific details of the incident but told KTVU it is investigating a July 10 event.

"Caltrans takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness and is unwavering in holding those involved accountable," the agency said. "We quickly launched an investigation and have taken immediate disciplinary action. The behavior described has absolutely no place in our department and stands in direct opposition to our values and ethical standards."

KSBW also reported that a supervisor unexpectedly walked in on the party, after which employees returned to work as normal.

A tipster told the outlet that some supervisors drove away from the yard in company vehicles while under the influence.

The retiree the party was held for was not among those disciplined.