Camaro driver, 23, dies in Oakland multi-vehicle crash

Oakland police say a 23-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro died late Tuesday night in a multi-vehicle crash on International Boulevard.

Police say the driver of Camaro, who was speeding, collide with a Ford Explorer, which was stopped at a red light at 11:46 p.m.on eastbound International Boulevard at the intersection of Seminary Avenue.

Police say the Camaro driver entered the intersection against the red light and was then broadsided by the driver of a Lexus ES350, who was traveling southbound Seminary Avenue.

The Camaro driver then collided with a Honda Civic, which was traveling northbound Seminary Avenue, police said.

After this last collision, the driver of Camaro was ejected from his car. Police said he then collided with a street light pole on the south sidewalk of International Boulevard.

Officers began CPR on the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the 62-year-old Pittsburg driver and passenger of the Lexus ES350 were taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain. No other involved party was injured.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.