Camdan McWright's parents talk about last moments with son

The parents of Camdan McWright, the San Jose State football player who died in a collision with a school bus last week, spoke about the last moments with their son during a press conference Monday.

Cleve and Tina McWright had come up from Sylmar to visit their son a few weeks before he was killed. They described those last moments with their son.

His father said when they were getting ready to leave something compelled him to stop the car and give Camdan a big hug.

"I said son, you know what, I'm so proud of you," said McWright. "We'll be back in a few weeks for Thanksgiving."

He said they drove down the road and that was the last time they saw him.

His father said they told Camdan they just wanted to relax and hang out during their visit, and they had such a joyous time together as a family.

Camdan McWright was a freshman San Jose State football player. He was struck and killed Friday while riding his scooter.

His mom, Tina, said Camdan started playing football as a child and excelled at track, basketball, as well as the classroom. She said he was patient and loving.

"He would never hurt anyone intentionally, unless it had to do with football," she joked. "But off the field he was the best person you would ever want to know."

ALSO: Community mourns loss of Camdan McWright: 'Some things are bigger than football'

Camdan's sister, Camari, created a GoFundMe account help ease the burden on her parents.

"We are devastated beyond measure, and there are no words," said Camari. "Cam was everything to everyone. May we all remember him as he was and continue to live our lives to the fullest as he did."



