Community mourns loss of Camdan McWright: 'Some things are bigger than football'

A campus normally full of school spirit was grieving the loss of one of their own this weekend.

San Jose State was quiet Saturday morning after news of the death of Camdan McWright. The 18-year-old freshman was killed as he rode his scooter Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Spartan football team was scheduled to play New Mexico State Saturday afternoon, but the game was canceled as the team processes the loss of the freshman player.

ALSO: San Jose State football player dies after being struck by school bus

"I think that was the right thing to do, definitely," said Myron Amey. "I know the players, I have some friends on the team, I don't think they were in the right mindset to play, I mean, I just think overall the community is trying to pick themselves right now."

McWright wore jersey number 6, and had just made the team's travel squad. He had planned to suit up with the Spartans as they took on New Mexico State.

"Some things are bigger than football." tweeted New Mexico State's football program. "Sending love to the Spartan football program from Las Cruces. Fly high, 6."

The game will be rescheduled, but right now the school's athletic director said their priority is doing what's best for the student athletes in the wake of such a tragedy.