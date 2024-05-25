Campbell man arrested for elder abuse - punched victim, then stopped to pose for pic

article

A 25-year-old Campbell man was arrested on two counts of elder abuse for incidents that happened this month, police say.

On May 4, Nicholas Hosteter allegedly punched a man in the stomach on San Tomas Aquino Road. He quickly took off, but then paused for a casual photo taken by his victim. In the photo, he's seen wearing headphones and a blue sweater. He continued to run away, leading Campbell police to put out an alert where they sought his identity.

In an additional incident on Friday, May 24, police said they responded to a similar battery in the area of Drive and Elam avenues at 11:23 a.m. Police said they learned that two hours prior, a 75-year-old man was randomly punched in the face while taking a walk.

"When the victim and his family returned to the area to look for surveillance cameras, they encountered the suspect again, who attempted to fight the family before leaving," a Campbell P.D. news release read.

Officers began to search the area for the suspect immediately, they said.

Hosteter's parents were contacted by police Saturday morning. Police said with their assistance, Hosteter exited his residence and was arrested.

Hosteter was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for elder abuse and for battery of an officer. He allegedly kicked an officer while being booked.

Police thanked the community for helping identify the suspect and said they are working to investigate these battery incidents.