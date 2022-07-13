Campbell Union High School District is the first in California to screen all student athletes for heart conditions.

The program would screen all student athletes in grades 9 to 11 to identify any cardiovascular conditions, according to the East Bay Times.

One in 300 children has an undiagnosed heart condition, according to medical experts. Sudden cardiac arrest is the top killer of student athletes.

The program is organized in partner with the Los Gatos-based non-profit, Kyle J. Taylor Foundation, the East Bay Times wrote.

The foundation was named after a Leigh High School graduate who died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2019, despite appearing healthy.

The foundation has organized seven heart screening events at local schools since 2019, according to the East Bay Times, where 12 students were found with heart abnormalities or cardiovascular conditions.