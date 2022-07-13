Woman stabbed to death in San Jose, suspect flees

article

A homeless woman was stabbed to death in San Jose, making her the 21st homicide of the year, police said on Wednesday.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of South Market Street on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman was being physically assaulted.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said that when police arrived, they saw she was suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

Camarillo said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.