Candlelight vigil held for dad slain in Santa Rosa Jack in the Box shooting

Police are still working to find the person who shot and killed a man outside a Santa Rosa Jack in the Box.

Forty-year-old Jeffrey Farinha was killed after an altercation in the fast food parking lot on July 23.

A candlelight vigil for the father of a 12-year-old daughter was hosted by his family on Saturday night, in that very same parking lot.

"I knew my brother touched so many people's lives. These are not just family members, a lot of these people are friends of ours that we've had for years," said Jessica Farinha, the sister of the victim.

Flowers, candles, and heartfelt messages from community members showed support for Farinha's grieving family.

"It's amazing to me to see how loved he is and that was the most important thing," his sister continued. "I knew my brother loved me, but to know that he shared the love that he had for his family with a lot of these people here has just been really amazing."

His sister said detectives are working to identify suspects.