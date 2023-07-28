Family of man shot and killed at Santa Rosa Jack in the Box wants answers

The family of a man killed in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in Santa Rosa wants to honor his memory and make sure those responsible are caught.

Jeffrey Farinha died after being shot at Jack in the Box Sunday. His family is devastated and they want answers.

Jessica Farinha, his sister, said she has been going to the scene of the crime daily to honor her brother's memory.

"I want you to come here and see that he was loved and he was a good person," Farinha said as she pointed to the memorial of flowers, candles and heartfelt messages at the spot he was killed. "I don't want him to feel alone and people loved him. And he knows I loved him."

Police said on Sunday, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to calls reporting that a man had been shot at the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on busy Santa Rosa Avenue.

Investigators said the 40-year-old had been involved in an altercation with two suspects and that one of them shot Farinha multiple times. Both ran away.

Farinha died at the scene. Police asked for help from anyone with video in the area.

"Nothing warrants hurting someone," said his sister. "Nothing warrants murdering someone."

ALSO: Man carjacked, pistol-whipped in Oakland while visiting mom

Police described the suspects as two men, ages 18 to 20 with thin builds. They wore ski masks, officials said.

Jessica said none of her brother's belongings was stolen and she suspects he was targeted.

"I really want to know what happened and why," Farinha said.

She said her brother was an Uber driver until he was injured in an accident. She described him as a great dad to his 12-year-old daughter.

Farinha has words for those responsible for her brother's death,"You wore ski masks and you ran away like a frickin' coward."

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crime 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They said they can not rest until those responsible are caught and put behind bars.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

