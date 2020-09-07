Capitola motorcycle officer hit by suspected DUI driver

A Capitola motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries Saturday evening after being hit by a Santa Cruz man suspected of driving under the influence, authorities said Monday.

Kolton Matosich, 29, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis shortly before 8 p.m., when he made a left turn on Capitola Road at 49th Avenue in front of the on-duty police officer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect's car collided with the officer's department motorcycle, the CHP said.

Matosich reportedly fled the scene in his car, but was followed by another motorist who helped return the suspect to the scene, according to police.

Matosich was ultimately arrested by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.

