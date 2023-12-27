Capitola police take over 'possible homicide' of woman; boyfriend remains 'uncooperative'

The Capitola Police Department is taking lead over a possible homicide case over a resident who went missing earlier this month.

Authorities are searching for the whereabouts of 61-year-old Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Hermann, last seen on Dec. 3. in Santa Cruz. Her boyfriend, 54-year-old Theobald "Theo" Lengyel is the primary person of interest, Capitola police said.

Her family reported Alice missing after she missed her flight to Hawaii on Dec. 12. Her boyfriend is being "uncooperative," according to police.

Lengyel also goes by "Mylo Stone."

Lengyel resides in El Cerrito, and Alice's car was parked in front of his house.

The El Cerrito Police Department is collaborating with Capitola police in the investigation.

Anyone who has interacted with Lengyel or Alice from Dec. 3 to now is asked to contact Det. Currier at zcurrier@ci.capitola.ca.us. Anonymous reporting is available at (831) 475-2791.

