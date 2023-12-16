Missing, uncooperative boyfriend person of interest in Capitola woman's disappearance

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the missing persons case/homicide investigation of a Capitola woman.

El Cerrito police are looking for the boyfriend of Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Hermann, last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3. Her boyfriend is 54-year-old Theobald (Theo) Brooks Lengyel, an El Cerrito resident.

Officials said Lengyel also goes by "Mylo Stone." He's considered a person of interest in Alice's disappearance "based on his actions" and has not cooperated with the police investigation.

Alice's family reported her missing Dec. 12 after not hearing from her for over a week.

Police found her car in front of Lengyel's home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Missing Capitola woman, Alice Hermann.

He's also believed to have traveled north to Portland, Ore.

Lengyel is described as a white man standing at 5 feet 10 inches with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 170 pounds. He normally drives a 1989 blue Ford pickup truck with the license plate "UNCLDRT."

Alice is 61 years old and a Pacific Islander woman. She's 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, and usually drives a red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV with the plates "5VAC944."

Both cars are in police custody. El Cerrito police are collaborating with authorities with the Capitola and Portland Police Departments in the investigation.

Anyone who spends time in regional parks and open spaces is asked to be "on the lookout" for anything suspicious.

