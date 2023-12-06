Car break-in on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland leads to gunfire

A car break-in turned into rounds of gunfire Tuesday afternoon along the usually pedestrian-friendly Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

Oakland police were called out about 2:45 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired.

According to witnesses, someone shattered the windows of a car parked in front of Oakland Silver and Gold jewelry store.

That prompted perhaps the car owner, or a witness to the event, to run out of the jewelry store to try to get the suspects to stop – and that’s when the suspects opened fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Brady Harris works at the gym next door and witnessed some of what happened.



"I was pretty frozen to be honest," he said. "Like it was all pretty surreal."

He said having your car window bashed is not fun, as he has been the victim of that a couple of times.

"And now the shooting," he said. "It doesn't make me feel safe.



Oakland police did not confirm the details surrounding the shooting but they did say they're canvassing the area for video surveillance.

