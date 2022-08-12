Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck

A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters.



The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."

Traffic was backed up while police cleaned up.

MORE: Police pursuit on Peninsula reveals catalytic converter heist

Pacifica police officers and California Highway Patrol officers were seen at the crash site working to collect the highly valuable stolen car parts.

It took several hours for the crash to clear, impacting the early morning commute.

There were no immediate details on whether anyone was arrested.

A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. Aug. 12, 2022