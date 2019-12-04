Car crash into Petaluma home displaces family of seven

article

A woman driving a Honda smashed into the garage of a house Wednesday morning in northeast Petaluma, displacing at least seven residents, a fire captain said.

The 7:30 a.m. crash caused severe structural damage to the garage and attached home at 99 Maria Drive, but no one inside was injured. Four adults and three or four children were in the house at the time, Petaluma Fire Capt. Jude Prokop.

The house was red-tagged and deemed uninhabitable by a Petaluma building department inspector, and the American Red Cross is finding other housing for the displaced family.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, and Petaluma police are investigating what caused the crash.