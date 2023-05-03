Car crashes were cut nearly in half on some San Francisco streets thanks to a program designed to slow drivers down.

A new report from the SFMTA took a look at how the program's going and found that the Slow Streets program significantly cut the number of collisions and injuries, and encourages people to ditch their cars - and walk or bike.

Between 2020 and 2022, Slow Streets saw a 48 % drop in collisions. There have been no traffic deaths on any Slow Street.

During that same period, other San Francisco streets only saw a 14% drop.

But the SFMTA says more work needs to be done.

Some Slow Streets, like Noe, Minnesota and Page streets, still have more than 1,000 vehicles a day.

There are 18 designated "Slow Streets" in The City. No one should be driving more than 20 mph on Slow Streets, an effort that's been in place since the pandemic.

In the report, the SFMTA says it will consider whether to add more traffic-slowing measures on those streets and others to get people to drive even slower - no more than 15 miles per hour.

