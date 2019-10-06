Car fire may have started 15-acre 'Point Fire' burning near Pacheo Pass in Santa Clara County

article

Cal Fire is fighting a grass fire at state Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point Road near Pacheco Pass in rural far southeastern Santa Clara County.

As of 5:45 p.m., about 15 acres had burned, said Cal Fire, adding that heat and winds were contributing to a "high rate of spread."

The fire was first reported about 4:25 p.m., and may have started as a car fire, to which the California Highway Patrol responded.

No injuries or damage to structures had been reported by 6 p.m. Sunday.