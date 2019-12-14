Car hits and kills 63-year-old man in a wheelchair in Concord

article

(BCN) -- A pedestrian was killed Friday night in Concord in a collision involving a vehicle.

Officers with the Concord Police Department responded Friday at 9:34 p.m. to the area of Willow Pass Road and Parkside Dive on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said the vehicle was traveling east on Willow Pass Road toward Parkside Drive when it struck a 63-year-old man in a wheelchair.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from Antioch, remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian was crossing the roadway just outside the crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The incident closed Willow Pass Road at Parkside Drive for approximately three hours as police investigated the collision. The name of the victim had not been released as of early Saturday morning.