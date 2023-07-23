Car lands upside down after crashing through San Francisco barrier

A car crashed through a dead-end barrier on a San Francisco street, plummeting over a steep hill to the road below and landing on its roof.

Videos posted on social media show the car flipping as it fell to Sanchez Street and 19th Street around 7 p.m. Witnesses told the San Francisco Fire Department that the driver didn't stop at the end of Cumberland Street.

Witnesses told KTVU the incident started with an attempted carjacking.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said, but all the people in the car had fled.