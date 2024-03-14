Car slams into Oakland nonprofit 'Homies Empowerment'

A car slammed into a nonprofit in Oakland on Thursday – the second time a vehicle has wreaked havoc there.

In an Instagram post, the leaders at Homies Empowerment showed a photo of their damaged building at the corner of 77th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

They made a plea to Oakland leaders to "secure this corner," where they had planned to offer medical screenings next week.

"We are feeling beyond overwhelmed," the post read.

Their post shows how tight it is to turn a corner by their building, and skid marks from the most recent crash.

Homies Empowerment offers free food and other services to East Oakland residents.

In their post, Homies said they hope the driver is OK.

The group is asking for the public to help with donations.