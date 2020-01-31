Car smashes into San Francisco gas station sparking fire

Authorities say a driver slammed into a gas station in San Francisco sparking a small fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded around 3:14 a.m. to a gas leak at a Chevron station on Junipero Serra Boulevard and 19th Avenue.

Authorities said the driver smashed into the gas station and the vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters had to tear the roof of the vehicle off to free the driver.

"We had 33 firefighters respond even when the roof was removed, they were pinned in the car," said San Francisco Fire Department Chief Rubenstein." It was very difficult, but we had very good crews. They did a really good job getting him out."

There were no other occupants inside the car with the victim. He was transported to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a structure at the gas station that controls the vapors.