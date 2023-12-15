Expand / Collapse search

Car stolen with minor inside in San Francisco

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating after a car was stolen with a minor inside late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Ashton and Holloway Avenues around 4:26 p.m. regarding a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At the scene, a victim told officers their vehicle was stolen by an unidentified man while a minor was still inside.

Minutes later, at 4:37 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle with the minor inside in the 1200 block of Capitol Avenue.

The suspect had fled the scene and the minor appeared to be unharmed and in good physical health, police said. 