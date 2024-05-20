Car with bullet holes crashes into Oakland site near federal building

Police on Monday gathered near the federal building in Oakland, investigating what appears to be a shooting and car crash.

Oakland police did not immediately respond for comment to explain what happened.

But video from the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. shows that a car crashed into a construction site at 14th and Jefferson streets downtown.

The front windshield of the car looks like it was shattered with bullet holes.

Officers closed several blocks around the area.

