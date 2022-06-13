Car wraps around tree in San Jose

Three people are recovering Monday after the car they were in crashed into a tree in San Jose.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Gurdwara Avenue in the eastern part of the city on Sunday.

Authorities say the impact was so powerful, the car was wrapped around the tree.

One person inside the car was trapped, but that person's condition has not been released.

The other two people in the car got out on their own and only had minor injuries.

