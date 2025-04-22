Carjacking leads to standoff in Richmond

A carjacking led to an hours-long standoff with police in Richmond.

Police said the initial carjacking was reported on Monday about 11 p.m. at a gas station near Central Avenue and Pierce Street.

When officers arrived, several suspects fled the scene.

Officers caught one person, and chased another into a home on Pierce Street.

The people inside that house then refused to come out, police said.

KTVU witnessed officers use flash bangs to try and force the suspect out on Tuesday morning.

Eventually, officers got a search warrant, went inside and detained several more people.