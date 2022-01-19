Carjacking suspect dead following shootout with officers, San Jose police say

San Jose police say an adult male carjacking suspect is dead following a shootout with officers Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the area of West Hedding Street and Park Avenue.

Police said the suspect, armed with a gun, was driving a stolen vehicle. He drove to Santa Clara where he allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said a few minutes after 6 p.m., police received notification of a stolen car. Officers found the car in east San Jose, and monitored the vehicle with an airship.

After the suspect drove to Santa Clara, he exited the stolen car and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another car. He then returned to the stolen vehicle and drove to Hedding and Park. That's where police said he collided with another vehicle with two people inside. Police said the uninvolved citizens suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Witnesses said they saw a sedan crash into another car and that the sedan burst into flames.

"It was kind of surreal," Gavin Rust, 15, one of the neighbors to witness the flames, said. He and his father heard the car crash and gunshots from their kitchen window, and went outside as other neighbors gathered near the scene.

"We congregated for about 10 minutes," Rust said, before the scene was taped off by police.

Officers arrived to the scene shortly after the collision. They said the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand and immediately began firing at officers. Police said they returned fire and struck the suspect at least once.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were struck or injured, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said they will have more details on Thursday.