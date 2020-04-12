Carjacking suspect stabs off-duty SFPD officer, steals patrol car before being killed by police

article

An off-duty San Francisco police officer attempted to intervene in a carjacking early Sunday morning, shooting the suspect and getting stabbed in return.

South San Francisco police were alerted to a fight at the Chevron gas station at 110 Hickey Blvd shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the two men fighting had just stabbed the other during a failed carjacking attempt.

Arriving officers tried to apprehend the suspect, who had already been shot, using an electric Taser stun gun which had no effect.

The suspect then stole a South San Francisco police vehicle and fled the scene.

The pursuit took officers to the Kaiser Permanente parking garage on Hickey Blvd in Daly City where the man attempted to drive through the gates in the stolen police car.

The suspect then rammed one of the police vehicles pursuing him, exited the vehicle and confronted officers with a knife.

Officers opened fire, killing the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Both the off-duty San Francisco police officer and the victim of the carjacking were transported to the hospital in unknown condition, but are both expected to make a full recovery.

Police didn't release the identity of the man they killed, or the identity of the off-duty San Francisco police officer involved.

The South San Francisco police department, Daly City police department, and San Mateo County District Attorney's office are investigating.