Case dropped against SF cop in deadly shooting

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is no longer pursuing charges against a San Francisco police officer who fatally shot a man during a 2017 altercation.

Officer Keenth Cha said Sean Moore attacked him when the officer knocked on a door to investigate a noise complaint, leading Cha to use deadly force. The encounter on Moore's doorstep was recorded by Cha's body-worn camera.

Jenkins said that her office is unable to prove that Cha acted unlawfully. The case had been launched by her predecessor and rival Chesa Boudin, who was recalled from office.

"We are moving to dismiss the case against Officer Kenneth Cha as we do not believe that we can sustain our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Cha did not act in reasonable self-defense," Jenkins said in a statement

Moore's family said that he was in the middle of a mental health crisis when Cha shot him.

This is not the first case against a San Francisco police officer that been abandoned by Jenkins. In February, the family of Keita O'Neil objected to Jenkins' signaling she would drop the charges against a rookie officer who fatally shot the unarmed carjacking suspect. In May, she also dismissed the case against an officer who shot Jamaica Hampton in 2017. Both of those cases had been initiated by Boudin as well.