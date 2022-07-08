San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
A San Francisco couple is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought over to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office.
Brooke Jenkins declares victory as San Francisco district attorney
Brooke Jenkins claimed victory in the race to be San Francisco district attorney.
State Bar complaint filed against SF interim D.A. Jenkins by retired judge
A retired judge has filed a State Bar complaint against interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Brooke Jenkins considers prosecuting drug dealers with murder
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is taking a tougher approach to the city's drug crisis.
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkin's work as paid consultant raises transparency questions
Questions have been raised about whether San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins should have been more transparent about her earnings before or at the time she was appointed. She earned the money while she said she was a volunteer spokesperson for the recall campaign.
Brooke Jenkins sworn in as San Francisco's new district attorney
The city of San Francisco has a new district attorney. Brooke Jenkins took the oath of office shortly after noon on Friday and laid out her priorities.
Brooke Jenkins named San Francisco's new district attorney
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has chosen to appoint Brooke Jenkins as the city's new district attorney after a historic recall that forced Chesa Boudin out of office, the mayor's office confirmed.